Nasty C Inks Record Deal With Def Jam

Revered South African rapper Nasty C is taking his music to the next level with the signing of a brand new deal with top hip hop label Def Jam Recordings.

The new deal with Def Jam Recordings is in collaboration with Sony Music South Africa which is his parent label. The new move is to facilitate the release of his forthcoming album.

After ‘Bad Hair’, ‘Strings and Bling’, Nasty C is ready for his third studio album ‘Zulu Man With Some Power’. A new single ‘They There Go’ has been released as a lead single towards the album release. The folks at Def Jam were happy to have him on board.

“Nasty C is a unique and forward-thinking artist who is at the forefront of a new generation of rappers emerging from Africa. Def Jam is a globally recognized brand synonymous with excellence in hip-hop, and we are excited to welcome Nasty C — an international star with real vision and talent — into the family”, said the label’s CEO Jeff Harleston.