VIDEO: Jhybo – Shi Gege
Jhybo has released his first song of 2020, a sexy vibrant Afro-pop track called SHI GEGE. SHI GEGE has a ‘live’ vibe quality with energetic drums, percussion & guitar, performed with Malox Music Management.
Check out the viral visuals shot by Kapboy D Wicked.
Produced by Bahdman Clarke & mixed/mastered by Spyritmyx.
SHI GEGE is a follow up to Jhybo’s hit track ‘Yes/No’ and will feature on his soon to be released EP – entitled ‘Third Born’.
