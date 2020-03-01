VIDEO: Jhybo – Shi Gege

Jhybo has released his first song of 2020, a sexy vibrant Afro-pop track called SHI GEGE. SHI GEGE has a ‘live’ vibe quality with energetic drums, percussion & guitar, performed with Malox Music Management.

Check out the viral visuals shot by Kapboy D Wicked.

Produced by Bahdman Clarke & mixed/mastered by Spyritmyx.

SHI GEGE is a follow up to Jhybo’s hit track ‘Yes/No’ and will feature on his soon to be released EP – entitled ‘Third Born’.

[embedded content]

