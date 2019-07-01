Tecno Unveils Wizkid As New Brand Ambassador

Congratulations are in order for Nigerian pop superstar Wizkid who has secured another endorsement deal in addition to his outstanding deals and partnership.

Popular phone manufacturers Tecno have unveiled Wizkid as their latest brand ambassador. The popular phone manufacturers are set to unveil new mobile devices and the Starboy is the official face of the Tecno mobile brand.

The deal between Wizkid and Tecno is signed and sealed and the official unveiling would be done on a later date. However, new posters of the phone carry the face of the Starboy.

This is one of many for Wizkid who has deals with UBA Group, Ciroc, Pepsi etc.

You can start sending in your congratulations.