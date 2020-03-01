Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DMW Presents – Mafa Mafa ft. Davido x The Flowolf x Peruzzi x Dremo
DMW Presents – Mafa Mafa ft. Davido x The Flowolf x Peruzzi x Dremo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

DMW presents a brand new collaborative banger titled “Mafa Mafa” featuring team-lead Davido, The Flowolf, Peruzzi, and Dremo. The track was produced by Nakademus.

Listen up and enjoy as they take turns to flex their lyrical muscles.

DOWNLOAD

