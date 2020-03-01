Johnny Drille – Something Better

Mavin Records singer, Johnny Drille shares his first official single for the year titled “Something Better”. The highly impressive single was produced by Nigerian Electronic producer, Sigag Lauren.

He shared this to cushion the anxiety people have been feeling around the world with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “It’s here!!! I’m sorry I kept you waiting 6 months but I’m glad to put this out now that we all need some uplifting and something to distract us from all the madness. This song is special to me and you’ll love it.#SomethingBetter out now on all platforms. Produced by @sigaglauren.“

Love, JD.

Enjoh below.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD