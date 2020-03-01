Home | Showtime | Celebrities | STREAM EP: Oxlade – Oxygen
STREAM EP: Oxlade – Oxygen
Budding Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oxlade has finally released his highly anticipated EP titled “Oxygen”. Prior to the release, he shared a track titled “Away” to keep his fans pumped for the release of his body of work.
The 6-track EP features Moelogo.
Check on the project below and enjoy.
