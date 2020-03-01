Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: KOLABOY Ft. ZORO & MASTERKRAFT – Senator
Iyanya – Fever
VIDEO: Iyanya – Fever

VIDEO: KOLABOY Ft. ZORO & MASTERKRAFT – Senator



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Generally considered the next big act in the rap game; MAF Music signee, Kolaboy is out in full throttle with a massive record that is a must have on your playlist.

Kolaboy teamed up with heavy weights; Zoro and Mastercraft, to make the club banger,  track was also produce by the pioneer masterkraft   #Senator and the visuals directed by Oluwave is a cinematic deliciousness.

Download the Audio and Video below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 196