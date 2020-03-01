VIDEO: KOLABOY Ft. ZORO & MASTERKRAFT – Senator

Generally considered the next big act in the rap game; MAF Music signee, Kolaboy is out in full throttle with a massive record that is a must have on your playlist.

Kolaboy teamed up with heavy weights; Zoro and Mastercraft, to make the club banger, track was also produce by the pioneer masterkraft #Senator and the visuals directed by Oluwave is a cinematic deliciousness.

Download the Audio and Video below.