VIDEO: KOLABOY Ft. ZORO & MASTERKRAFT – Senator

Generally considered the next big act in the rap game; MAF Music signee, Kolaboy is out in full throttle with a massive record that is a must have on your playlist.
Kolaboy teamed up with heavy weights; Zoro and Mastercraft, to make the club banger, track was also produce by the pioneer masterkraft #Senator and the visuals directed by Oluwave is a cinematic deliciousness.
Download the Audio and Video below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles