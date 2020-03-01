Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Iyanya – Fever
Nigerian music sensation, Iyanya has released the official music video for his recently released single titled “Fever.”
The video was shot on locations in Ouidah, Benin Republic by 7th Floor Views (The Film Factory), starring Omotara Aduke Gold as the lead video vixen.
Enjoy below.
