Home | Showtime | Celebrities | CORONAVIRUS: Davido’s Fiancé, Chioma Tests Positive

Davido has officially announced that Chioma his fiancé and mother of his new born, has tested positive to coronavirus.

This makes Davido the first Nigerian celebrity to be directed affected by this pandemic.

The singer made the announcement public via his Twitter handle.

While Davido was recently in the United States, he cancelled his tour till further notice. On the other hand Chioma returned from the UK with their new born. Both U.S and UK are high risk countries of COVID-19.

They decided to take the test to make sure they were fine.

The result all came back negative except that of Chioma.

“Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all 1/2.

“Close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still…

“Yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as…

“Everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this! Love, D.” he twitted.

Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) recently updated the country via it’s Twitter handle saying 5 new cases of the virus have been confirmed. This brings the total number of cases in the country to 70.

The pandemic COVID-19 has kept the globe on its toes as countries continue to battles the virus’s spread.

The Nigerian government has asked residents to remain indoors in other to prevent the spread of the disease.

See tweet below;

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all 1/2 — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still… — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as… — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!

Love, D ❤️ — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...