Davido In Isolation As Chioma Tests Positive To Corona Virus

Nigerian pop superstar Davido has gone into self isolation as his fiance Chioma test positive to the Corona Virus.

The ‘Fall’ crooner earlier in March cancelled his ‘A Good Time’ tour because of concerns about the Corona Virus pandemic. He returned to Nigeria shortly after the tour cancellation.

In a new piece of information, Davido has announced his fiance Chioma is down with the virus after returning from London with their son. Chioma had no symptoms upon here return from London. However, in respect of their travel history to places hit by Corona Virus, a medical test was taken which her results showed positive.

According to Davido she is the only one out of 31 close associates who tested for Corona Virus with a positive result. Hence everyone she had been in close contact with has taken to self isolation including Davido.

At the moment Chioma has been quarantine to stop the spread.

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all 1/2 — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still… — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as… — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020