Davido In Isolation As Chioma Tests Positive To Corona Virus
- 8 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian pop superstar Davido has gone into self isolation as his fiance Chioma test positive to the Corona Virus.
The ‘Fall’ crooner earlier in March cancelled his ‘A Good Time’ tour because of concerns about the Corona Virus pandemic. He returned to Nigeria shortly after the tour cancellation.
In a new piece of information, Davido has announced his fiance Chioma is down with the virus after returning from London with their son. Chioma had no symptoms upon here return from London. However, in respect of their travel history to places hit by Corona Virus, a medical test was taken which her results showed positive.
According to Davido she is the only one out of 31 close associates who tested for Corona Virus with a positive result. Hence everyone she had been in close contact with has taken to self isolation including Davido.
At the moment Chioma has been quarantine to stop the spread.
