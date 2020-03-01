Taylee – Shuku Shuku

New kid on the block, Taylee, delivers a catchy tune as his first single with “Shuku Shuku”. Real name, Eyitayo Bolade Arogundade, he was born in the city of Lagos. He started writing and recording music at 14 and over the years he’s honed his gift for singing and songwriting.

On “Shuku Shuku”, Taylee sings about commitment and dedication to the love of his life. A true story? You should listen and be the judge of that.

The song was produced by I2DK. Fun fact, Taylee’s older brother is X3M Music signed artist, Dapo.

