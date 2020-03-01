Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dapo Tuburna – See Finish Ft Mayorkun
Dapo Tuburna – See Finish Ft Mayorkun
Dapo Tuburna, the Nigerian talented afrobeats singer/performer and songwriter returns with his new single “See Finish,” he teams up with DMW power house artiste Mayorkun and on the instrumentals is Quebeat.
“No let them see you finish” You will definitely love this one
