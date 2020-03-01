Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dapo Tuburna – See Finish Ft Mayorkun
Dapo Tuburna – See Finish Ft Mayorkun



  • 55 minutes ago
alt

Dapo Tuburna, the Nigerian talented afrobeats singer/performer and songwriter returns with his new single “See Finish,” he teams up with DMW power house artiste Mayorkun and on the instrumentals is Quebeat

“No let them see you finish” You will definitely love this one

Listen and Enjoy!!!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities


About Article Author

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

