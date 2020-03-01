PayBac Iboro Releases Sophomore Album ‘CULT’

Paybac Iboro popularly known as Paybac has earned his spot among Nigeria’s prolific rappers and MCs.
The Independent rapper was nominated in the 2019 Headies Awards for Lyricist on the Roll for his song ‘IMPLODE’ with Boogey off their joint album ,’THE LOST AND FOUND- ALTERNATE ENDING’.
The budding rapper starts 2020 with his new album ‘CULT’. In his words,’I made CULT because i wanted to feel better about being Nigerian. I hope you feel the same when you do’.
Listen to the album here
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles