PayBac Iboro Releases Sophomore Album ‘CULT’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
alt

Paybac Iboro popularly known as Paybac has earned his spot among Nigeria’s prolific rappers and MCs.

The Independent rapper was nominated in the 2019  Headies  Awards for Lyricist on the Roll for his song ‘IMPLODE’ with Boogey off their joint album ,’THE LOST AND FOUND- ALTERNATE ENDING’. 

The budding rapper starts 2020 with his new album  ‘CULT’. In his words,’I made CULT because i wanted to feel better about being Nigerian. I hope you feel the same when you do’.

Listen to the album here

