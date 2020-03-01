Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Dadju ft. Burna Boy
VIDEO: Dadju ft. Burna Boy
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Congolese-French act, Dadju shares his collaborative effort with self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy on a track titled “Donne moi l’accord“. The track is off his 2019 album, Antidote.
Check on the visual below and enjoy it.
https://youtu.be/gwcuiXTOnbY
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175