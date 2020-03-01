Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Dadju ft. Burna Boy
VIDEO: Dadju ft. Burna Boy



Congolese-French act, Dadju shares his collaborative effort with self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy on a track titled “Donne moi l’accord“. The track is off his 2019 album, Antidote.

Check on the visual below and enjoy it.

https://youtu.be/gwcuiXTOnbY

