Drey Beatz – Riddim Tropicana



Super talented Nigerian record producer and singer-songwriter, Drey Beatz follows up his previous record dubbed Jeje, with a banging new tune titled Riddim Tropicana.

Riddim Tropicana serves as Drey Beatz’s second official single off his forthcoming 2020 summer playlist scheduled for release later in the year.

On Riddim Tropicana, Drey Beatz creates a superb fusion of both afro-beats and dancehall genres accompanied by soothing jazz-inspired saxophone riffs and licks, solid pen-game and intriguing vocal delivery.

Produced by Drey Beatz.

Check it out.

