Drey Beatz – Riddim Tropicana
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Super talented Nigerian record producer and singer-songwriter, Drey Beatz follows up his previous record dubbed Jeje, with a banging new tune titled Riddim Tropicana.
Riddim Tropicana serves as Drey Beatz’s second official single off his forthcoming 2020 summer playlist scheduled for release later in the year.
On Riddim Tropicana, Drey Beatz creates a superb fusion of both afro-beats and dancehall genres accompanied by soothing jazz-inspired saxophone riffs and licks, solid pen-game and intriguing vocal delivery.
Produced by Drey Beatz.
Check it out.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles