VIDEO: Juls – Soweto Blues ft. Busiswa X Jaz Karis

British Ghanaian Producer of Ghanaian descent, Juls to share the official music video for his collaborative effort titled “Soweto Blues”

The track features South African superstar singer Busiswa Jaz Karis.

The song taps into a soft sound of house and soul with some elements of Amapiano, the new sound wave taking over South Africa at the moment. The song dubbed “Soweto Blues” is a song depicting the love, sadness and fun times that Soweto tends to offer its people.