VIDEO: Juls – Soweto Blues ft. Busiswa X Jaz Karis

British Ghanaian Producer of Ghanaian descent, Juls to share the official music video for his collaborative effort titled “Soweto Blues”
The track features South African superstar singer Busiswa Jaz Karis.
The song taps into a soft sound of house and soul with some elements of Amapiano, the new sound wave taking over South Africa at the moment. The song dubbed “Soweto Blues” is a song depicting the love, sadness and fun times that Soweto tends to offer its people.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles