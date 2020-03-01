Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: M.O, Mr Eazi – Going Out Of My Way
Video: M.O, Mr Eazi – Going Out Of My Way



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 57 minutes ago
alt

Mr Eazi links up with British pop group M.O on this hot collaboration titled, “Going Out Of My Way“. After linking up on tour, both Mr Eazi and M.O decided to drop this hot video, and also some tour footage along with it.

With the way this blends together, it wont be a huge reach to see them link up together again. The vibes is definitely dope on this one. Directed by Louis Browne. Check it out.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

