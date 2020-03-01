Video: M.O, Mr Eazi – Going Out Of My Way

Mr Eazi links up with British pop group M.O on this hot collaboration titled, “Going Out Of My Way“. After linking up on tour, both Mr Eazi and M.O decided to drop this hot video, and also some tour footage along with it.

With the way this blends together, it wont be a huge reach to see them link up together again. The vibes is definitely dope on this one. Directed by Louis Browne. Check it out.

[embedded content]