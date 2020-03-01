Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: L.A.X feat. 2Baba – Gobe
Video: L.A.X feat. 2Baba – Gobe
- 4 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Earlier this year, L.A.X dropped his single, Gobe, which features 2Baba on it. The song has been a nice vibe already, and the video will do nothing but add more spice to that. Produced by Clemzy.
Check out the video:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175