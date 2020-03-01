Home | Showtime | Celebrities | BOJ – Assignment
BOJ – Assignment



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
alt

Inspired by a True Story

This serves as a sweet single leading up to the impeccable DRB ‘Pioneers’ Album with his mates, Fresh L and Teezee. And is produced by. ‘GMK 

Assignment is a Mid-Tempo Bop that promises to keep your Head swinging as Boj delivers his amazing vocals as he enchants his Love Interest. 

Listen and Enjoy.

