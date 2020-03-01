Peruzzi x Irockclassic x Dremo – Quarantime
In this self isolation period, it is required that everyone quarantines himself.
While at that, Askana Music delivers a new pop tune dubbed “Quarantime” delivered by Peruzzi, irockclassic and Dremo.
The pandemic COVID-19 has got everyone isolated and scared to move out.
We urge everyone to please stay safe, wash hands regularly and enjoy good music.
