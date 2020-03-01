Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sound Sultan – Ginger ft. Peruzzi (Prod. FreshVDM)
Sound Sultan – Ginger ft. Peruzzi (Prod. FreshVDM)
Naija Ninja, Sould Sultan, has released a new single titled Ginger.
On this track, he features DMW star, Peruzzi.
Production credits go to the talented music producer, FreshVDM, who has made a name for himself in the industry.
