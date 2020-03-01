Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sound Sultan Releases New Album ‘8th Wondah’

Famous Naija Ninja Olanrewaju Fasasi, also known as Sound Sultan, has released a new album titled “8th Wondah”.

The new album contains 12 tracks and 5 bonus tracks.

It also features A-List acts such as Falz, 2Baba, Wizkid and a couple of fast risers, Teni, Small Doctor, Johnny Drille, Peruzzi, to mention a few.

The bonus tracks take fans down memory lane with features from Marvellous Benji, Danfo Drivers, Daddy Showkey, Baba Frayo, and African China.

Announcing the album, Sound Sultan took to his gram page to give a big shout out to everyone who made the album’s release possible.

“Thanks as you download and stream the New Album .you keep me going 20 years and countin big shout out to everyone who made it possible .thanks to my producers and mix engineers @iam_niyi_p @indomixng @teeymixofficial. OUT ON ALL PLATFORMS LINK IN MY BIO,” he wrote.

Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 1990s, when he hosted shows in order to raise money for studio sessions.

By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria. After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Under Kennis Music, he released four albums. By 2007, his contract with the label expired and he partnered with Baba Dee to start Naija Ninjas, a parent organization for a record label, production outfit and clothing line. After starting as a rapper, he has worked in different musical genres from R&B to Afrobeat, soul and Nigerian Fuji music. He has said that artists shouldn’t be judged on the genre in which they perform, that the important thing is the message conveyed in the music.

Under Naija Ninjas, he released Back From The Future (2010) and signed artists such as Karma Da Rapper, Young GreyC, Shawn and Blacka.

Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to Haiti: Creole 101 album. They have collaborated on two other projects: “King of My Country” (2009) and “People Bad” (2012).

In 2012, it was announced that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.

In 2015, Sound Sultan released the rap single “Remember” after a long absence from the music scene.

in 2016, Sound Sultan released his seventh album, Out Of The Box. Songs featured Patoranking, Sarkodie and 2Face Idibia.

