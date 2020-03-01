Top 10 Nigerian Gospel Artistes In 2020
The entire Nigerian music industry can be broadly categoried into two, one half is secular stream and the other is the gospel end of it. The secular stream in the past years seem to always overwhelm the gospel stream.
However, in the past few years, the gospel stream has stepped up massively in a bid to level the competition. Now in the gospel sector we have artistes churning hits with massive numbers in terms of streams and YouTube views. Sinach, a gospel singer, became the second or third Nigerian artiste to clock over 100 million on her music video before other secular artistes.
These days, Nigerian gospel artistes are influencial, well paid, host sold out concerts and more. We unveil our list of top gospel artistes in Nigeria.
1Sinach
Sinach
Born Osinachi Joseph, the Nigerian gospel singer came into limelight as a worship leader at Believers’ Loveworld Inc. aka Christ Embassy. Beyond being a worship leader in her church Sinach has been one of the most bankable gospel artistes in Nigeria over the past few years. Sinach makes you understand that being a gospel artiste can be really lucrative and you could also pull off huge numbers like the secular music acts. Sinach was the third Nigerian artiste to have grossed over a 100 million views on YouTube for her song ‘Way Maker‘. Her impact does not end with her immediate church but it’s global.
Recently, YouTube gave her a plaque as she joined the small list of Nigerian who have over 1 million subscribers on her channel.
