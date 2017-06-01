21 Months After His Sons Death, D’Banj Draws Strength

21 months after the passing of his baby boy, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo famously known as D’Banj, has decided to draw strength from his ordeal and also lend some to Nigerians and the world.

The Nigerian super star, lost his first son, Daniel Oyabanjo III, in June, 2018. He drowned in their pool.

With so much grief, the singer took time off music.

In a time where the world is facing a global pandemic, D’Banj, reassures Nigerians ans his fans that this too shall pass.

“For the first time 21 months, I slept in my room… I thought it would be easier but the memories are so fresh and although my family and I have been through so much in this time, I woke up this morning with a grateful heart knowing that I can be a source of visible hope to anyone going through hard time due to this pandemic or any personal issue.

“Just know that tomorrow will be better and you can turn your pain into motivation. Stay strong,” he wrote.