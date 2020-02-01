Wizkid Clocks 10 Million Followers on Instagram
Nigerian super star, Wizkid, has clocked 10 million followers on Instagram.
He joins the likes of Davido, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, who also have so much follower-ship.
Social media appearance has become an essential part of our day to day activity. It is also a platform where entertainers have the opportunity to become role models.
Recently, popular music blogger, DJ Ruffee, had called out Naira Marley and Zlatan, who also have massive follower-ship, for using their platform to act “irresponsible”.
With so much followers, it is assumed that your way of life and opinions matter to many.
Meanwhile, entertainment activities have however, slowed down following the upsurge of the recent pandemic covid-19.
