VIDEO: Asa & Cuppy Deliver Virtual Concerts
VIDEO: Asa & Cuppy Deliver Virtual Concerts



  4 hours 27 minutes ago
Asa and Dj Cuppy, have found diverse ways to entertain their fans and they are doing so virtually.

Both Nigerian female acts decided to have concerts online since everyone has been advised to stay at home in other to curb the spread of the pandemic COVID-19.

Asa tags her concert as “Stay Home and Sing #WithMe” while Cuppy on the other hand, tagged hers “Together At Home.”

Watch Asa and DJ Cuppy do their thing.

PS; Stay Safe.

[embedded content]

