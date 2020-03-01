Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: Sinach – All Things Are Ready
Video: Sinach – All Things Are Ready
5 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Brand new video from Sinach for her single, All Things Are Ready. Today is her birthday and she drops this soul-lifting song of hope and faith that will bless more lives in this season.
It’s very needed in these current times.
