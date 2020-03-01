VIDEO: Sammie Okposo – Nigerian Worship Medley

As the world deals with the global phenomenon that seems to be altering the social and economic life in every region, multiple award-winning international Gospel music minister Sammie Okposo is not slowing down a bit, as he raises an altar of worship with the new release titled “Nigerian Worship Medley (Live).”

Sammie Okposo shares that as we stay safe and pray in these times, there is a need to fill the atmosphere with worship and his new release, “Nigerian Worship Medley” is an apt reference to the iconic Gospel music minister’s stance.

An appropriate attitude as the children of God declares victory over the global pandemic.

Recorded live at the Sammie Okposo Praise Party (SOPP) London, 2018, The song is a contemporary reproduced & rearranged worship medley of public domain Nigerian songs. Aesthetically, it is an excellent piece with top-notch professional execution. The listener is bound to be stirred into the worship atmosphere with the ricocheting impact of the spirit poured into the song.

This is coming after the February 2020 release titled “Skaataa Dance” featuring ace comedian and singer Akpororo. The release kicked off the “Skaataa Dance Challenge” with N200K as prize money.

Barely 2 weeks before the release, Sammie Okposo had dropped the live recording, “I Have Never Seen God Change,” to rave reviews.