VIDEO: Flavour – Kanayo
1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Sensational Nigerian singer and 2NITE Music Group act, Flavour shares the official music video for his single titled “Kanayo.”
The video was shot and directed by Angrybird Productions.
Watch and Enjoy below
