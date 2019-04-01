Burna Boy Reveals Title of Next Album
Damini Ogulu, has revealed the title of his next body work is “Twice as Tall”.
He made the revelation on Twitter when he shared what it felt like, loosing out to Angelique Kidjo at the recently concluded Grammy Award.
Nigerians screamed ‘foul’ when Burna lost. However, they later came to terms with the fact that the Beninese singer and songwriter is a legend.
Burna’s last album was African Giant. The album gained so much traction with several hit tracks on it.
The Ye singer is yet to reveal when he would release his next album but our finger remain crossed.
