Burna Boy Threatens To Beat Ceeza Milli Over Songwriting Claim
It seems Burna Boy takes his reputation seriously and would not let anyone come close to dint his reputation over nothing. The ‘African Giant’ crooner set the record straight about songwriting.
The Grammy award nominee cleared the air about using song writers while making his songs. In a very bold statement, Burna Boy said he does not use song writers except for one time.
The exception was with Peruzzi who helped him write one song off the ‘African Giant’ album. He also debunked the claim that Ceeza Milli wrote ‘On The Low’ for him.
This claim was made a while ago by Ceeza Milli who stated he wrote a song for Burna Boy while at City 105.1 FM.
Burna Boy in his usual manner threatened to deal with Ceeza Milli for making such outrageous claims of songwriting for him.
