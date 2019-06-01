How I felt When I Lost The Grammy – Burna Boy

Burna Boy says he was ‘sick, totally sick’ when he lost out on the recently concluded Grammy Award.

He revealed this on Twitter while fielding questions from fans with the hashtag #AskBurna.

Burna Boy lost the grammy award “Best World Music” to Beninese singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

“Totally sick. But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys.

“So now I’m “Twice as Tall” (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High), he replied when asked by a fan.

The African Giant crooner has also explained that, getting to feature Angelique Kidjo, was one of the most challenging collaborations he has ever had.