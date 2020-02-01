Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Wizkid Is My Brother, But I Hate Wizkid FC – Burna Boy
How I felt When I Lost The Grammy – Burna Boy
How a Collabo With Angelique Kidjo Had Been Challenging — Burna

Wizkid Is My Brother, But I Hate Wizkid FC – Burna Boy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Burna Boy

Burna Boy is having an open interview with his fans and other Twitter users as he tries to answer some of their questions.

The singer revealed he would have a remix of his latest song ‘Odogwu’ with some rappers from the east including the legendary Nigga Raw.

In another reaction, Burna Boy spoke his true about Wizkid’s infamous Twitter fandom the ‘Wizkid FC’. He revealed that he does not have a personal liking to Wizkid’s Twitter fans because can be obnoxious. In clear words Burna said, ‘I don’t fuck with his Twitter FC’.

He also said ‘I’m too seasoned to let “twitter handles”pitch me against any of my brothers for entertainment.’

He also revealed why he is yet to have a baby mama or any child outside wedlock. According to him, he would Binky make babies when he is ready to settle down with his girlfriend. He continued that being a parent can be difficult and he wouldn’t want to be a bad parent to any of his children.

Don’t get it twisted @wizkidayo is my brother Forever And I Love him to Death! Even though Recently I don’t fuck with his Twitter “FC” I’m too seasoned to let “twitter handles”pitch me against any of my brothers for entertainment. https://t.co/Ts3XTWlndv

— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

I just want to be as good a parent to my children as my parents were and still are to me and my sisters. Until I’m confident that I can be stable and settle with the mother of my kids I can’t have no kids https://t.co/f81FISXUQ6

— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 186