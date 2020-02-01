Wizkid Is My Brother, But I Hate Wizkid FC – Burna Boy

Burna Boy is having an open interview with his fans and other Twitter users as he tries to answer some of their questions.

The singer revealed he would have a remix of his latest song ‘Odogwu’ with some rappers from the east including the legendary Nigga Raw.

In another reaction, Burna Boy spoke his true about Wizkid’s infamous Twitter fandom the ‘Wizkid FC’. He revealed that he does not have a personal liking to Wizkid’s Twitter fans because can be obnoxious. In clear words Burna said, ‘I don’t fuck with his Twitter FC’.

He also said ‘I’m too seasoned to let “twitter handles”pitch me against any of my brothers for entertainment.’

He also revealed why he is yet to have a baby mama or any child outside wedlock. According to him, he would Binky make babies when he is ready to settle down with his girlfriend. He continued that being a parent can be difficult and he wouldn’t want to be a bad parent to any of his children.

Don’t get it twisted @wizkidayo is my brother Forever And I Love him to Death! Even though Recently I don’t fuck with his Twitter “FC” I’m too seasoned to let “twitter handles”pitch me against any of my brothers for entertainment. https://t.co/Ts3XTWlndv — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020