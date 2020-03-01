How a Collabo With Angelique Kidjo Had Been Challenging — Burna

Damini Ogulu famously known as Burna Boy, says the most challenging collaboration he has irked for is that with Angelique Kidjo.

Recall that the legendary Beninese singer and songwriter, Angelique Kidjo, beat the Nigerian superstar to win the “Best World Music” award at the recently concluded Grammy Awards.

Nevertheless, she dedicated the award to the Odogwu singer.

Burna who is currently fielding questions from fans revealed he had been seeking to collaborate with Angelique for over 8 years, 2011 to 2019, but could only get a hold of her in 2019.

He worked on a socially conscious track titled “Different” featuring revered Jamaican singer, Damian Marley, and Beninese-American singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

This was off his recent body work, African Giant.

