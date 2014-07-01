Why Only My Mother Can Be My Manager – Burna Boy

Burna Boy says only his mother, Bose Ogulu, can be his manager.

When asked by a fan why he preferred using his mother as his manager, Burna explained that she was the only one he could trust a hundred percent.

He also said she was the only one who could talk to him.

“Because she is the only person qualified to talk to me and she is the only living human being that I truly 100% TRUST,” he replied.

Burna is giving his fans a chance to ask him questions as much as they want.

Answering one of the questions, he revealed who he would love to feature on his hit single Odogwu.

