Who I Will Feature on ‘Odogwu’ Remix; Burna Reveals

Burna Boy is currently trending on Twitter as he fields questions from fans.
The #AskBurna hashtag is currently trending as the singer revealed who he would want to feature on his new raving single Odogwu.
When asked by a fan, he replied saying, Phyno, Zoro, IllBliss and Nigga Raw.
No doubt, this would be one remix music lovers and critiques would love to ponder on.
So far, Burna Boy has been nothing but exception. From the past year till date, the singer remains untouchable.
Continue to follow our LIVE UPDATES as we reveal more from Burna Boy.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles