Who I Will Feature on ‘Odogwu’ Remix; Burna Reveals

Burna Boy is currently trending on Twitter as he fields questions from fans.

The #AskBurna hashtag is currently trending as the singer revealed who he would want to feature on his new raving single Odogwu.

When asked by a fan, he replied saying, Phyno, Zoro, IllBliss and Nigga Raw.

No doubt, this would be one remix music lovers and critiques would love to ponder on.

So far, Burna Boy has been nothing but exception. From the past year till date, the singer remains untouchable.

