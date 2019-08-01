Home | Showtime | Celebrities | LIVE UPDATES: Burna Boy Holds Live Interview With Twitter Fans

Grammy Award nominee, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu famously known as Burna Boy, is currently entertaining questions from Twitter fans.

JAGUDA brings you live updates from this Twitter interview.

QUESTION: @burnaboy How do you Feel knowing your hard work have put you where you re today? #askburna

BURNA: I feel like working 1000000000000 times harderQuote Tweet

QUESTION: Sir burna, when was the first time you performed on stage? #askburna

BURNA: Calabar carnival 2010

QUESTION: Most times I’m tired of this life, tired of fighting but I’m not even In the limelight. You have fame and all how do you push through without letting the hate get to you? How do you keep doing what you do, even with people determined to drag you down?

BURNA: I stay Militant. They turned me into this Rebel Militant I am today. And I’m glad they did.

QUESTION: We are pained that you are a sampler and playacting like a king! Mofo

BURNA: Ode. All the Greatest in the world have sampled things they love. And realistically I do it the least compared to them. I challenge you or Anyone to prove I’m not who I say I am you insect.

QUESTION: @burnaboy who was gambo to you???

BURNA: Everything a blood brother should be.

QUESTION: @burnaboy Besides being you, what’s your favourite thing about being you? #AskBurna

BURNA: My Family, my girlfriend and GangQuote Tweet

QUESTION: @burnaboy grew up in ph city, and you sound fluent in yoruba in most of your songs, do you have any connections with yoruba?

BURNA: My Mother’s side.

QUESTION: @burnaboy Talking about all the challenges and the hardship u went 2ru….why are you not motivated to have a kid or do you have 1 already that we don’t know? #AskBurna

BURNA: I just want to be as good a parent to my children as my parents were and still are to me and my sisters. Until I’m confident that I can be stable and settle with the mother of my kids I can’t have no kids

QUESTION: @burnaboy what was it like GROWING UP in PH CITY, and chasing your DREAMS

BURNA: It was Beautiful and it was HELL at the same time but it showed me all the lessons I needed to learn to face the World.

QUESTION: @burnaboy have you ever doubted yourself?

BURNA: Yes. A few times actually but my mindset has always been “I’d rather Die than ever bend or Fold “

QUESTION: @burnaboy have you gotten the Artist for #Odogwu remix? #askburna

BURNA: I want @phynofino , @ZoRoSwaGBaG ,@illBlissGoretti and AFambu dat Nigga RAW

QUESTION: Ever used your fame to get something for free?

BURNA: I believe that free things always come back to bite you in the ass. So I don’t like free stuff

QUESTION: @burnaboy i absolutely love your music, listen to it atleast twice a day, and you have an amazing fashion sense, who is your stylist?

BURNA: My Sister @Ronniee_O she’s The Best Stylist in the World.

QUESTION: If you’re to go on a hit battle with any fellow Nigerian artiste, who would that be? #AskBurna

BURNA: I don’t really know what a hit battle is but I’m willing to go toe to toe with ANY worthy challenger. Lyrically , musically , physically. However they want it

QUESTION: Why did you choose your mum as your manager. And when should will expect a new Hit Jam @burnaboy #AskBurna And please bless me

BURNA: Because she is the only person qualified to talk to me and she is the only living human being that I truly 100% TRUST.

QUESTION: Should we expect a burna boy album this year? #askburna

BURNA: That’s the plan, as long as this Corona virus thing does not end our usual normal lives.

QUESTION: @burnaboy what has been your most challenging collaboration so far..?? #AskBurna

BURNA: Most challenging was @angeliquekidjo cuz I looked for her since 2011 and only got to work with her in 2019Quote Tweet

QUESTION: @burna when did your start music career , what motivated you to start and what were the challenges you experienced when you started music #askburna

BURNA: I started in 2010, I was motivated by my Talent, passion, Family, AFRICA and FELA . Twitter does not have enough space for me to talk about the challenges. Just know that the Challenges don’t stop wen you are on Top, they get WORSE.

QUESTION: Burna how did you feel loosing the Grammy?

BURNA: Sick. Totally sick. But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now I’m “Twice as Tall” (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High)

QUESTION: @burnaboy Baba after that your post were u say no body help you to reach the top,u know say the post been dey like diss…Some of your colleagues for industry begin give you attitude? #askburna

BURNA: Make d person wey e pain come outside talk say him help me na. I dey wait.

QUESTION: @burnaboy how do you feel when people tell it to your face that you are proud #askburna

BURNA: None of these twitter handles could ever say shit to my face. I wish they would tho. I really do

