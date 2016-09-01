Songwriting Palava: Ceeza Milli Slams Burna Boy

Ceeza Mili finally reacts to claims he did not in any way write ‘On The Low’ for the African Giant Burna Boy. Earlier, Burna had categorically stated that he has never used songwriters except for one time with Peruzzi.

He cleared the air that there wasn’t any time Ceeza Milli helped him write a song as the former mentioned in a radio interview. The African Giant threatened to deal with Ceeza Milli anytime he runs into him.

Following the ruckus about songwriting and the use of songwriters, Ceeza Milli as explained how he ended up writing ‘On The Low’ for Burna Boy. He said this happened in August 2018 when he laid vocals on the beat for ‘On The Low’ and some other vibes he had at the moment.

However, Burna Boy changed some of the lyrics he laid down but one thing that didn’t quite change was the intro ‘Kpokpo di kpo you dey high me like choco’. He went on to say he vibed about 60 per cent of what became the actual song. He said using songwriters is not something Burna Boy to be ashamed of admitting.

Ceeza Milli also informed the Nigerian Police about a possible threat to his life by Burna Boy. See post below.