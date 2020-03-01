Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Show Dem Camp – Savage ft. Ladipoe
Talented Nigerian rap duo, Show Dem Camp come through with the official music video for their joint effort titled “Savage” featuring Mavin Records rapper, Ladipoe.
The track is off their previously released body of work titled “Clone Wars, Vol IV (These Buhari Times).”
Enjoy below.
