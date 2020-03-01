Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Show Dem Camp – Savage ft. Ladipoe
Songwriting Palava: Ceeza Milli Slams Burna Boy
VIDEO: Sinach – All Things Are Ready

VIDEO: Show Dem Camp – Savage ft. Ladipoe



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Talented Nigerian rap duo, Show Dem Camp come through with the official music video for their joint effort titled “Savage” featuring Mavin Records rapper, Ladipoe.

The track is off their previously released body of work titled “Clone Wars, Vol IV (These Buhari Times).”

Enjoy below.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 199