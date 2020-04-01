Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Brymo – Stripper + White Lines
alt

Off his new body of work, Brymo has released official music visuals to ‘Stripper’ and ‘White Lines’.

The vocalist released his album in the early hours of April 1st, 2020.

This comes at a time when Nigerians are being advised to stay at home to avoid the spread of the pandemic COVID-19.

The video was shot and directed by Promise Charles for Touch Films.

Watch and enjoy.

[embedded content]

