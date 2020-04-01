Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Brymo’s “YELLOW” Album is OUT!
VIDEO: Brymo – Stripper + White Lines
Wizkid Inspired Me to do Music — Davido

Brymo’s “YELLOW” Album is OUT!



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Talented vocalist Brymo, has released the much anticipated album dubbed, YELLOW.

The album houses 15 tracks with just a feature with Nigerian neo-soul singer, Lindsey Abudei.

Brymo had earlier unveiled the albums art and also explained how he made up his mind to pick one.

Stream Brymo’s Yellow album HERE.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188