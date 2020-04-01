Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Brymo’s “YELLOW” Album is OUT!
Brymo’s “YELLOW” Album is OUT!
Talented vocalist Brymo, has released the much anticipated album dubbed, YELLOW.
The album houses 15 tracks with just a feature with Nigerian neo-soul singer, Lindsey Abudei.
Brymo had earlier unveiled the albums art and also explained how he made up his mind to pick one.
Stream Brymo’s Yellow album HERE.
