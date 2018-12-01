Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Wizkid Inspired Me to do Music — Davido
Brymo’s “YELLOW” Album is OUT!

Wizkid Inspired Me to do Music — Davido



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 48 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Davido and Wizkid on stage. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]
Davido and Wizkid on stage. [PHOTO CREDIT: Daily Post Nigeria]

What a lot of people have been irking to hear, has finally been said.

DMW superstar and honcho, Davido, revealed that Wizkid inspired him to start his music career.

The compulsory lock down has given rise to so many revelations. From Sarz to Shizzi, Burna Boy and now Davido.

In a live session with DJ ECool, Davido said they had told him there was a younger guy on the block and the guy came with so much fire.

Davido attested to that as they played Wizkid hit single, Holla at your Boy.

It is assumed that Wizkid and Davido are the Ronaldo and Messi of the Nigerian music industry. Their fans based are almost equally shared but some other love them equally.

Yesterday, Davido had announced he would be holding DMW vs any other record label session with DJ ECool.

Watch Davido reveal Wizkid’s influence on him.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 188