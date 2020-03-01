Davido Tests Negative To COVID-19 After Second Examination

Following the widespread of COVID-19 across the globe it has become imperative to get tested if one has a travel history to the Corona Virus hot zones or being in contact with a carrier of the virus.

Earlier, Davido had announced that his fiance Chioma had tested positive to the virus even though she was asymptomatic. Their baby Ifeanyi was also tested and his result was negative.

In a new development, Davido had undergone another test for COVID-19 after some close contact tested positive to the virus. One of such was the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde who tested positive to the virus. It was only important that the Nigerian pop superstar had another test as he was with Gov. Seyi Makinde a few weeks ago.

Good news is that Davido once again tested negative to the virus and he made the announcement on Twitter.