Patoranking Criticizes Counterparts for Online Giveaways



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 18 minutes ago
Patoranking believes that his music counterparts are not making an impact by gifting cash online.

Since the federal government advised Nigerians to stay at home, Nigerian entertainers and celebrities have been dishing out cash online to help people stock up their homes with food.

The directive came as the government tries to curb the spread of the pandemic COVID-19.

The Love You Die singer, said making an impact with such gifts would mean going to the slums for give away’s and not for those who are online.

‘Instead Make we artist come together and contribute money to support people, Those once wey no Dey online Oo, Wey understand wetin giveaway mean (people for slums and ghetto) wey Dey disadvantaged due to this Covid-19 Lockdown, una Dey here Dey talk about this Vs This, Wise up.’

Instead Make we artist come together and contribute money to support people, Those once wey no Dey online Oo, Wey understand wetin giveaway mean ( people for slums and ghetto) wey Dey disadvantaged due to this Covid-19 Lockdown, una Dey here Dey talk about this Vs This, Wise up.

— PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) March 31, 2020

