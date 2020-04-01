Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dremo – Wahala Dey
Patoranking Criticizes Counterparts for Online Giveaways
Uzikwendu – Godzilla (Eminem) Remix

Dremo – Wahala Dey



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

DMW rapper (and singer), Dremo has released a brand new record titled “Wahala Dey”. He uses the new track to shed some light on the recent COVID-19 pandemic that is currently plaguing the country and the world at large.

The new track shows how much of a creative genius Dremo is.

Enjoy it.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148