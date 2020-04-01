Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Dremo – Wahala Dey
Dremo – Wahala Dey
DMW rapper (and singer), Dremo has released a brand new record titled “Wahala Dey”. He uses the new track to shed some light on the recent COVID-19 pandemic that is currently plaguing the country and the world at large.
The new track shows how much of a creative genius Dremo is.
Enjoy it.
