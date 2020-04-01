Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Sarz Releases Playlist Following ’Battle Of Hits’ IG Live Faceoff With Shizzi

With the coronavirus pandemic temporarily keeping people off the dance floors of clubs, lounges and bars, two of the hottest producers on the Nigerian entertainment scene, Sarz and Shizzi, on Monday, March 30th, 2020, had a face-off dubbed ‘The Battle Of Hits’ to entertain fans on their IG live.

Adding a twist to the regular sing-along sessions music lovers are now accustomed to, the producers led a 2-hour long Instagram live session, rendering their favorite beats, biggest hits and some unreleased songs with notable features.

Peaking at 19.2K live viewers across the world, the highly talented and award-winning beatmakers had both fans and colleagues keeping scores and asking for more. And although Shizzi put up a good fight, Sarz’s longevity and catalog of hit songs and beats reaffirmed the ‘Sarz Is Not Your Mate’ (SINYM).

Both producers have successfully reshaped and redefined the Afrobeat sound with their works with notable Nigerian and international musicians.

Some notable viewers during the sessions include Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, Wizkid, Don Jazzy, Davido, DJ Spinall, Niniola, Kel P, Tiwa Savage, DJ Neptune, Ehiz DadaBoi, Asa Asika, Peruzzi, Erigga, DJ Ecool, Ebuka, Dr. Sid, Wurld, DJ Tunez, D’banj, Sesan, Niyola, Asisat Oshoala, Tee Billz, Maleek Berry, Special Spesh, Teni, Speroach, and a host of other industry players.

Rounding off the session with 17.4K live viewers, Sarz ended the session with Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ and the friendly competition came to an end, leaving fans satisfied. The duo who had set the pace went on to challenge producers Pheelz and Masterkraft, and Kel P and Rexxie to have their face-off.

Coming off the heels of the face-off, Sarz has now released a 32-track playlist on Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay for fans to savor.

The songs on the playlist include:

Lowkey – Banky W, Oja – Reminisce, Kako Bi Chicken – Reminisce, I like Girls – YQ, Don’t Touch – Goldie Harvey, Kondo – Dagrin, One Dance – Drake ft Wizkid, Trouble – Sarz & Wurld, Mad – Wurld, Open Fire – Patoranking ft Busiwa, Bana -Niniola, Beat of Life (Samba) – Sarz ft Wizkid, Maradona – Niniola, Ghetto – Shank, This Kind Love – Patoranking ft Wizkid, Sweet Love – Wizkid, Joor Ohh – Jahbless, Instagram – Reminisce ft Olamide & Naira Marley, Ashimapeyin – Wande Coal, Jaiye Jaiye – Wizkid ft Femi Kuti, Find Your Way Back – Beyoncé, Energy – Skepta & Wizkid, Eleniyan – Wizkid ft Reminisce, Asamalekun – Reminisce ft Wale, Salute Remix – Shank ft Wizkid, Diet – Tiwa, Reminisce, Slimcase, Today Today – Eldee, Good Mornin Riddim – Sarz, Lalakukulala – Oladips ft Reminisce, Get Up – Sarz ft Dj Tunez & Flash, Designer – Niniola ft Sarz, Come Closer – Wizkid ft Drake.

