Cobhams Asuquo – We Go Win
- 3 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Cobhams Asuquo drops his new single, We Go Win, as an inspirational song while the world is battling this COVID-19 pandemic. This to create more awareness about Corona Virus and how we can overcome the deadly disease.
Cobhams implores everyone to do the right thing concerning their health (maintain good hygiene), follow the preventive measures and not to cause more panics by spreading fake news/videos about Corona Virus.
Hang in there people. This too shall pass.
DOWNLOAD
