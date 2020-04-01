Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: Dencia – What God Bless
Cameroonian singer, Dencia, is pretty popular for a host of different reasons, and her music is one of them. She drops this new single, What God Bless, and it’s one of her first in a min.
Produced by Pursia Asal and video Directed by Dencia, Rony. Check it out.
