Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Video: Dencia – What God Bless
Cobhams Asuquo – We Go Win
“You Can’t take nothing from Me,” Burna Boy Says As He Quits Twitter Again

Video: Dencia – What God Bless



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Cameroonian singer, Dencia, is pretty popular for a host of different reasons, and her music is one of them. She drops this new single, What God Bless, and it’s one of her first in a min.

Produced by Pursia Asal and video Directed by Dencia, Rony. Check it out.

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162