“You Can’t take nothing from Me,” Burna Boy Says As He Quits Twitter Again

Following the backlash Burna Boy received recently on Twitter, the heavyweight Nigerian superstar singer has decided to quit the platform, again.

In less than 48 hours, the singer threatened to beat up raving Nigerian singer over songwriting claims, called Reekado Banks an unworthy challenger, and also threw shades at Wizkid’s fans.

His recent actions sparked widespread outrage on social media which saw reactions ranging from rage, anger, and disappointment.

However, the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ has decided to leave Twitter, and this time, forever, according to him.

“This is my Last personal tweet Ever. I Imma just leave this app cuz apparently I’m too real for it. Everyone please use this COV-19 times to really find out what your true purpose in this world is, train your mind and Body to the fullest, get Closer to the Most high n ur Family,” he said.

“If what Nigerian twitter said about me had any effect on me then I would be Dead by now. There’s even a Yoruba saying that translates “He who says the truth won’t even find a mat to sleep on”. well Ive proved that to be WRONG. You Can’t take nothing from Me,” he added as he justified his actions.

This is not the first time Burna Boy is convincing himself that he is done with social media. Last year, he announced his “permanent” departure from all social media platforms.

“I’m leaving all social media platforms permanently. They are now all strictly for my show dates and New music. My social media will now be in full control of management. Love and positivity to ALL,” he said on Instagram.

