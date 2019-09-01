Home | Showtime | Celebrities | COVID-19: Davido Shares Update On Chioma’s Health Status
COVID-19: Davido Shares Update On Chioma’s Health Status



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 48 minutes ago
davido and chioma engaged

Superstar Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has shared new updates on his fiancee, Chioma’s health.

The new update comes after he shared on Twitter today that he tested negative for the virus a second time.

While congratulating the multiple award-winning singer for testing negative, a fan, Kate Godwin cared to ask about Chioma’s health saying, “Congratulations Hope Chioma is getting better now Wishing her quick recovery.”

Davido in response replied, “She hasn’t shown any symptoms till now .. she is perfectly fine.”

On the 27th of March, Davido made the announcement of Chioma’s health status on Twitter.

His announcement reads in part, “Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days.”

